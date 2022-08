Nuclearelectrica Sells RON430M Worth Of Electricity To Electrica Furnizare

Nuclearelectrica Sells RON430M Worth Of Electricity To Electrica Furnizare. Romanian nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said in a stock market report that it concluded on August 1, 2022 multiple contracts worth RON430 million for the bulk sale of electricity to Romanian electricity supplier Electrica (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]