Raiffeisen Bank Romania posts 50% higher profit in H1

Raiffeisen Bank Romania reported a net profit of RON 602 mln (EUR 120 mln) in the first half of 2022, an increase of over 50% compared to the first six months of the previous year. The growth was based on a solid rise in the stock of loans but also on the significantly improved risk profile, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]