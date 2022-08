Ameropa borrows EUR 347 mln for operations in Romania

Ameropa borrows EUR 347 mln for operations in Romania. Ameropa group of companies, which includes Azomureș - the largest producer of fertilizers in Romania, Ameropa Grains - the largest grain trader, and Chimpex - a leader in port operations, renewed a syndicated multi-currency revolving credit in the amount of EUR 347 mln. The syndicate of banks (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]