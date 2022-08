EBRD gives EUR 20 mln loan to Romanian farm lender Agricover IFN

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on August 2 that it approved a EUR 20 mln loan to Agricover Credit IFN, a non-bank agricultural lender in Romania, to support the investment and working capital financing needs of farmers.