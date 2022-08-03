Fondul Proprietatea likely to defer Hidroelectrica IPO for February 2023

Fondul Proprietatea likely to defer Hidroelectrica IPO for February 2023. Given the current progress of the procedures, the initial public offer (IPO) of Hidroelectrica shares, initially scheduled for November 15, will probably have to be deferred to February next year, according to Marius Dan, vice president of Fondul Proprietatea - the shareholder that seeks to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]