Marmorosch Bucharest Hotel Hits 80% Occupancy Rate in 1H/2022. Lithuania’s Apex Alliance group, controlled by several Lithuanian entrepreneurs, which owns five hotels in Romania, operated with an average 80% occupancy rate in the first half of this year, according to the company’s officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]