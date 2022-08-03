Canada’s Air Force to begin NATO air policing mission in Romania this week

Canada’s Air Force to begin NATO air policing mission in Romania this week. Canada’s Air Force will resume the air policing activity in Romania this week. According to the Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN), the certification ceremony of the Royal Canadian Air Force detachment deployed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base will be held on Thursday, August 4. Over the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]