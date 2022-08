BRD 1H/2022 Total Net Banking Income Hits RON1.6B, Up 9% Vs 1H/2021

BRD for the first half of this year reported total net banking income of RON1.6 billion, up 9%, and operating expenses of RON806 million, 5.1% above the 1H/2021 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]