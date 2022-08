Techtalk with Tamar Raz about technology transfer in Israel

Techtalk with Tamar Raz about technology transfer in Israel. “Israel is a very, very entrepreneurial country. Many people are inventors, many people are not afraid to start new things. And people are not afraid to fail. We think that learning from your failure is very, very important.” - Tamar Raz, CEO at Hadasit Medical Research Services & Development (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]