General prosecutor announces resending of Revolution file to court; Ion Iliescu – accused of crimes against humanity. Prosecutor General Gabriela Scutea on Wednesday announced the resending to the Supreme Court of the Revolution file, in which former President Ion Iliescu, former Deputy Prime Minister Gelu Voican Voiculescu and Iosif Rus, former head of the Military Aviation, are accused of committing crimes (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]