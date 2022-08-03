PM Ciuca: Higher subsidies for the energy and natural gas prices are not possible
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said on Tuesday evening after a meeting of the PNL leadership that higher subsidies for the energy and natural gas prices than those currently in force are not possible considering the budget allocated for (...)
