 
Romaniapress.com

August 3, 2022

EY & Oxford Analytica report: ESG faces a make-or-break moment as the industry comes of age
Aug 3, 2022

EY & Oxford Analytica report: ESG faces a make-or-break moment as the industry comes of age.

Lack of standardization, regulation and common purpose threatens trust in growing sustainability movement Report outlines five recommendations to build trust and decision-usefulness in sustainability information Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing and reporting is facing (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

One United Properties Raises EUR51.5M From Investors One United Properties (ONE.RO), one of the largest real estate developers in Romania, announced the closing of the share capital increase operation on Wednesday (August 3) and raising RON253.7 million (EUR51.5 million) from investors.

Chimcomplex Temporarily Shuts Down Ramnicu Valcea Industrial Platform Chimcomplex (CRC.RO), Romania's largest chemical plant with industrial sites in Onesti and Ramnicu Valcea, on Wednesday (August 1) informed investors that it would temporarily halt the production activity at the industrial platform in Ramnicu Valcea, as per a stock market (...)

Alina Popa Appointed Country Manager Of Coface Romania Alina Popa has been appointed Country Manager of Coface Romania, effective August 1, 2022.

Hagag Development Europe Cleared To Start Restoration Works On Bucharest's Stirbey Palace Real estate developer Hagag Development Europe has been authorized to start consolidation and renovation works on the Stirbey Palace, a historical monument in downtown Bucharest, where Hagag will develop its first retail project, H Stirbey (...)

Wine Producer Purcari Installs Photovoltaic System Wine producer Purcari (WINE.RO) in a stock market report on Wednesday (Aug 3) announced the installation of a photovoltaic system, on the rooftop of Purcari Winery’s production site.

Carrefour Romania Turnover Up 4.1% In Comparable Terms In 1H/2022 Carrefour Romania’s turnover grew by 4.1%, in comparable terms, in the first half of 2022, versus sales of EUR1.12 billion in the same period of 2021, placing the local market second in Europe regarding the evolution of the French group’s sales in the first (...)

Special photo exhibition featuring dogs that are up for adoption on display at Bucharest's Suțu Palace "Come to the Suțu Palace to choose your best friend!" An exhibition featuring photos of dogs waiting to be adopted is on display at the Museum of the Municipality of Bucharest, on the exterior of Suțu Palace, until August 28. The exhibition was organized by the Ilfov County Council and the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |