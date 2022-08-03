Alpha Bank Romania has continued its efforts to support the business environment in H1 2022

Alpha Bank Romania has continued its efforts to support the business environment in H1 2022. Amid a challenging macroeconomic context characterised by a high level of uncertainty, Alpha Bank Romania continued to strengthen its position on the market, increasing its assets by 11% compared to the same period of the previous year, with a sound financial and commercial performance: Alpha (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]