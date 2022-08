Alina Popa appointed new Country Manager of Coface Romania

Alina Popa appointed new Country Manager of Coface Romania. Coface Romania has a new Country Manager as of August 1st. Alina Popa takes over the management of the company from Eugen Anicescu who held this position since 2016. The appointment from within the organization reconfirms the solidity of the local team and its potential to strengthen the Coface