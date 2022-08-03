Colliers: Residential deliveries have not kept up the pace with the high demand. Residential price dynamics over the past two years are the result of rising demand



Colliers: Residential deliveries have not kept up the pace with the high demand. Residential price dynamics over the past two years are the result of rising demand.

Romania’s residential market is heading for a new record in deliveries this year as well, but the development pace has not kept up with the evolution of demand over the past two years. In addition, the price of new homes continues to rise as new projects incorporate increased prices for... The (...)