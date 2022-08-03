Immune Building Standard™, implemented in educational buildings. St. Catherine’s British School in Athens becomes the world’s first IMMUNE™ certified educational institution

Immune Building Standard™, implemented in educational buildings. St. Catherine's British School in Athens becomes the world's first IMMUNE™ certified educational institution. The IMMUNE Building Standard™, developed to attenuate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, continues to extend its global reach that started in 2020. After offices, industrial and residential assets, the certification launched at the initiative of Genesis Property, a leading member of the