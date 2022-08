Alpha Bank Romania 1H/2022 Gross Profit Spikes 71% To EUR18.2M From Year-Earlier Period

Alpha Bank Romania 1H/2022 Gross Profit Spikes 71% To EUR18.2M From Year-Earlier Period. Alpha Bank, among the ten largest banks by assets on the Romanian market, in the first half of this year posted EUR18.2 million gross profit, up 71.6% from the 1H/2021 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]