830 refugee children from Ukraine registered on newly launched social services platform in Romania
Aug 3, 2022
Since its launch a week ago, 830 refugee children who arrived in Romania after fleeing the war in Ukraine have been successfully registered on the Primero platform. Registration of Ukrainian children on the platform will ensure that they are monitored to provide the necessary protection. (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]