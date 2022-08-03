Government approves authorization, operation in Romania of representations of foreign economic companies, organizations
Aug 3, 2022
Government approves authorization, operation in Romania of representations of foreign economic companies, organizations.
The government approved on Wednesday an ordinance on the authorization and operation in Romania of the representations of the foreign economic companies and organizations, the government’s spokesman, Dan Carbunaru, announced. “The legal and institutional framework for the authorization and (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]