Special photo exhibition featuring dogs that are up for adoption on display at Bucharest's Suțu Palace



Special photo exhibition featuring dogs that are up for adoption on display at Bucharest's Suțu Palace.

"Come to the Suțu Palace to choose your best friend!" An exhibition featuring photos of dogs waiting to be adopted is on display at the Museum of the Municipality of Bucharest, on the exterior of Suțu Palace, until August 28. The exhibition was organized by the Ilfov County Council and the (...)