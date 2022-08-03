One United Properties Raises EUR51.5M From InvestorsOne United Properties (ONE.RO), one of the largest real estate developers in Romania, announced the closing of the share capital increase operation on Wednesday (August 3) and raising RON253.7 million (EUR51.5 million) from investors.
Chimcomplex Temporarily Shuts Down Ramnicu Valcea Industrial PlatformChimcomplex (CRC.RO), Romania's largest chemical plant with industrial sites in Onesti and Ramnicu Valcea, on Wednesday (August 1) informed investors that it would temporarily halt the production activity at the industrial platform in Ramnicu Valcea, as per a stock market (...)
Carrefour Romania Turnover Up 4.1% In Comparable Terms In 1H/2022Carrefour Romania’s turnover grew by 4.1%, in comparable terms, in the first half of 2022, versus sales of EUR1.12 billion in the same period of 2021, placing the local market second in Europe regarding the evolution of the French group’s sales in the first (...)