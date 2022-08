Carrefour Romania Turnover Up 4.1% In Comparable Terms In 1H/2022

Carrefour Romania Turnover Up 4.1% In Comparable Terms In 1H/2022. Carrefour Romania’s turnover grew by 4.1%, in comparable terms, in the first half of 2022, versus sales of EUR1.12 billion in the same period of 2021, placing the local market second in Europe regarding the evolution of the French group’s sales in the first (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]