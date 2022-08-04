Romanian PM Ciuca expects Schengen membership and CVM lifted by end of year

Romanian PM Ciuca expects Schengen membership and CVM lifted by end of year. Romania's prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, in an interview with Bloomberg, said he expected Romania - after more than a decade of waiting - to win entry into the EU's passport-free Schengen area before the end of the year. The step would eliminate lengthy waits at Romania's borders with other EU (...)