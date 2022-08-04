Cost of energy subsidies last winter in Romania, covered by Hidroelectrica

Cost of energy subsidies last winter in Romania, covered by Hidroelectrica. The "cap and subsidy" scheme for the electricity and natural gas prices last winter generated a total cost of RON 3 bln (EUR 0.6 bln) for the state budget, according to estimates of the minister of energy Virgil Popescu. All the settlements to the suppliers are fully covered by the dividends (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]