Profit of BRD Group shrinks marginally in H1. The net profit of the BRD Groupe Societe Generale (BVB: BRD) edged down to RON 617 mln (EUR 125 mln) in the first half of 2021, 1.4% smaller compared to the same period last year. The profit of the BRD bank was the same (RON 617 mln) and 1.9% smaller in YoY terms. The net banking incomes (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]