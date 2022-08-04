RO real estate company ONE raises EUR 51.5 mln in largest capital increase at BVB ever

RO real estate company ONE raises EUR 51.5 mln in largest capital increase at BVB ever. One United Properties (BVB: ONE), a major real estate investor and developer of residential, office and mixed projects in Bucharest, announced the closing of the two-stage capital increase operation on August 3 and the issue of RON 253.7 mln (EUR 51.5 mln) from investors. It was ONE’s fifth (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]