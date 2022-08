Romania's retail sales up 5% YoY in Q2

Romania's retail sales up 5% YoY in Q2. The retail sales volume index increased by 5.0% in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period of 2021, according to data reported by Romania's statistics office INS. The annual growth rate eased slightly from the 5.4%-5.5% YoY advance during the previous two quarters but (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]