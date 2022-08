CBRE: Real Estate Deals Total EUR323M in Romania in 1H/2022, Up 6% from 1H/2021

CBRE: Real Estate Deals Total EUR323M in Romania in 1H/2022, Up 6% from 1H/2021. Real estate deals sealed on the Romanian market hit EUR323 million in the first half of this year, up 6% from the year-earlier period, with 14 contracts of an average EUR23 million value being signed, reveals Romania Real Estate Market Outlook 2022 report launched by CBRE (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]