MedLife Takes Over 60% of Brasov-based Opticristal. MedLife, the main player on Romania’s private healthcare market, has acquired 60% in Brasov-based ophthalmological diagnosis and surgery clinic Opticristal, with over EUR1 million turnover in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]