Three-Month ROBOR Ends August 1-5 Week At 8.12%Romania’s three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, inched up to 8.12% a year on Friday (August 5), higher by one basis point than the 8.11% level reached on Thursday (August 4), as per (...)
MedLife acquires majority share package of Brașov ophthalmology clinicHealthcare provider MedLife is set to buy 60% of the Opticristal ophthalmology clinic in Brașov, offering customers from central Romania a regional hub with 16 specialized departments. Opticristal Clinic has over 20 years of experience in the Brașov market and includes centers for patient (...)