Healthcare-associated infections go underreported, RO health minister says
Aug 4, 2022
Romania’s health minister Alexandru Rafila admitted that reporting regarding healthcare-associated infections, the so-called hospital-acquired or nosocomial infections, has little to do with reality. On the other side, doctors ask for hospital-borne infections to be ‘decriminalized’ and for (...)
