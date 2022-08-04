Carrefour Group announces solid results in H1 2022: Romania registers the second highest growth LFL at European level with +4.1% in H1 and +6.4% in Q2



Carrefour Group announces solid results in H1 2022: Romania registers the second highest growth LFL at European level with +4.1% in H1 and +6.4% in Q2.

The French Group Carrefour announces a solid financial performance for the first half of the year, registering an increase in sales of 13.2% compared to the same period of last year, a 22% advance of the e-commerce sector and ROI increasing by 10%. The values of the local market in... The post (...)