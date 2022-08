Telekom Romania Mobile in Q2 2022: Positive trend continues

Telekom Romania Mobile in Q2 2022: Positive trend continues. EBITDA growth for 6 consecutive quarters – 105.5% EBITDA growth yoy; 165% EBITDA growth for H1 2022 compared to H1 2021; Q2 2022 revenues up 4.9% yoy; Customer base up 11.3% yoy – both contracts and prepaid subscribers’ numbers have increased; FCF growth –11 out of last 12 quarters FCF... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]