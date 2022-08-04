Dentons Advises Romgaz on the Completion of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited Acquisition

Dentons, the world's largest law firm, has advised Romgaz on its completion of the acquisition of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited (EMEPRL), which holds exploration, development and production rights in the East Area, Deep Water Zone of the Black Sea XIX Neptune offshore