Deloitte study: Watching TV and movies at home remains the favourite entertainment activity for consumers across generations, except Gen Zs, which have shifted to gaming.

Watching TV and movies at home remains the favourite entertainment activity for consumers across generations, according to the latest edition of Deloitte Digital Media Trends, especially among Baby Boomers (40%) and Gen Xs (27%), followed by Millennials (20%). For younger consumers, the (...)