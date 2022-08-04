Three Romanian military hospitals reopen COVID treatment sections to deal with rising rate of infection

Three Romanian military hospitals reopen COVID treatment sections to deal with rising rate of infection. Three military hospitals have reopened the sections meant for treating patients with COVID, the Ministry of National Defence announced on Wednesday, August 3. The three hospitals mentioned in the release are the "Dr. Constantin Papilian" Military Emergency Hospital in Cluj-Napoca, the "Dr. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]