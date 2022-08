Calin Fusu Appointed Nonexecutive Member In Tradeville’s Board Of Directors

Calin Fusu Appointed Nonexecutive Member In Tradeville’s Board Of Directors. Romanian entrepreneur Andrei Siminel, who controls stock market broker Tradeville, has appointed Calin Fusu to the position of nonexecutive member in the Board of Directors of Tradeville. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]