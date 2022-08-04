Swiss Capital, BCR, BT CP - Top Three Brokers On Bucharest Stock Exchange In Jan-July 2022

Swiss Capital, BCR, BT CP - Top Three Brokers On Bucharest Stock Exchange In Jan-July 2022. Swiss Capital, Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) and BT Capital Partners were the most active brokers at the Bucharest Stock Exchange in the first seven months of 2022, jointly accounting for 56.6% of total intermediations, respectively brokered deals worth little over RON10 billion, as per (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]