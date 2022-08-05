Romania not to sell stakes in state companies after two-year moratorium expires on August 15

Romania not to sell stakes in state companies after two-year moratorium expires on August 15. No companies subordinated to the Romanian Ministry of Economy will be sold after August 15, when the moratorium on the sale of shares held by the state in national companies and companies expires, economy minister Florin Spătaru stated. "Let me be clear, we will not take any steps to sell (...)