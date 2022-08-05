More delayed flights at Bucharest's main airport last week: 35% of total

The number of flights (landings and take-offs) that were delayed for more than 30 minutes at Bucharest's Henri Coandă Airport in the last week rose by 48 vs the previous week, reaching 816, according to the data of the Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB). The number of delays is generally (...)