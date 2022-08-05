Nuclearelectrica Places RON200M Term Deposit With EximbankNuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) placed with Romania’s import-export bank Eximbank a term deposit without extension in the amount of RON198.9 million, the company informed its shareholders and investors via a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday (August (...)
Romanian high school student wins title of best Microsoft Word 2019 userGabriel Stanciu, a student at the "Ion Luca Caragiale" National College in Ploiești, won the title of world champion in the Microsoft Word 2019 category of the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship 2022. The competition is recognized by Microsoft and reunites high school and university (...)