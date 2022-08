Bucharest’s Royal Hospital Aims for 15-20% Higher Turnover in 2022 YOY

Bucharest's Royal Hospital, founded by gynecologist Ioan Stoian, has budgeted 15-20% higher turnover for 2022 and will add two floors next year, according to its officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]