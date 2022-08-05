Tourists can explore Oradea during free guided tours in August and September

Tourists can explore Oradea during free guided tours in August and September. Visit Oradea, the association for the promotion of tourism in Oradea and the region, offers free guided tours of the city in August and September. They are held on weekends beginning this Friday, August 5. Accredited guides accompany the groups during the about 3-hour guided tours. They are (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]