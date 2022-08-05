CBRE: Romania’s real estate investment volume slightly up to EUR 323 mln in H1

CBRE: Romania's real estate investment volume slightly up to EUR 323 mln in H1. The volume of real estate investments in Romania increased by 6% in the first half (H1) of 2022 compared to the same period last year, to EUR 323 million, according to the Romania Real Estate Market Outlook 2022 launched by CBRE Romania, the leader of the real estate consultancy market. (...)