Microsoft Romania 2021 Turnover Up 20% To RON558.9M. Microsoft Romania turnover in 2021 climbed by 20% to RON558.9 million (EUR113.5 million), while the company’s net profit reached RON42 million, 26% higher than in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]