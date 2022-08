MedLife acquires majority share package of Brașov ophthalmology clinic

Healthcare provider MedLife is set to buy 60% of the Opticristal ophthalmology clinic in Brașov, offering customers from central Romania a regional hub with 16 specialized departments. Opticristal Clinic has over 20 years of experience in the Brașov market and includes centers for patient (...)