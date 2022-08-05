Over 100 artists to perform at Jazz & Blues Festival in central Romania this month

More than 100 Romanian and international artists will perform at this year's Jazz & Blues Festival in Brasov, a popular mountain city in central Romania. The event, promoted as the biggest urban festival of its kind in the country, is scheduled for August 11-15. "We have experiences for (...)