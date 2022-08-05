 
Finance Ministry borrows 75 million RON from commercial banks at an interest rate of 8.36% per year
Finance Ministry borrows 75 million RON from commercial banks at an interest rate of 8.36% per year.

The Ministry of Finance on Friday borrowed 75 million RON from the commercial banks, in addition to Thursday’s auction, when it borrowed 1.124 billion lei, at an interest rate of 8.36% per year, through a benchmark state bond issue, with a residual maturity of 84 months, according to data (...)

