Nuclearelectrica Places RON200M Term Deposit With Eximbank

Nuclearelectrica Places RON200M Term Deposit With Eximbank. Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) placed with Romania’s import-export bank Eximbank a term deposit without extension in the amount of RON198.9 million, the company informed its shareholders and investors via a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday (August (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]