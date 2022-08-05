Raiffeisen Bank And Banca Comerciala Romana Lent EUR325M To Romgaz In Transaction With ExxonMobil

Raiffeisen Bank And Banca Comerciala Romana Lent EUR325M To Romgaz In Transaction With ExxonMobil. The transaction whereby Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) acquired in early August 2022 US ExxonMobil’s ownership stake in the Neptun Deep gas exploration and drilling project in the Black Sea was funded from Romgaz’s own sources and from a syndicated bank loan worth (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]